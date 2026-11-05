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FNATIC parts ways with Alfajer after more than four years
By John Popko,8 days ago
FNATIC has parted ways with Turkish VALORANT player Emir Ali 'Alfajer' Beder, ending a spell of more than four years with the European organisation. FNATIC announced the departure on X (formerly Twitter) on November 5th, alongside a farewell video. "You joined a teenager, eager to play - hungry to win. You leave a champion, an icon, a friend and forever part of this family," the team wrote. "Thank you for everything, @Alfajervl 🧡."