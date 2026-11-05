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PS5 Cumulative Shipments Reach 97.9 Million Units... 'Marvel's Wolverine' Sells 2.4 Million Copies
By Byungho "Haao" Kim,2 days ago
Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) cumulative shipments reached 97.9 million units as of the end of September. Although console shipments for July–September dropped 35% compared to the same period last year, full-game software sales for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PS5 increased during the same period. Meanwhile, PS5 exclusive 'Marvel's Wolverine' is estimated to have sold 2.4 million copies worldwide as of November 4.