undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fenris Creations confirms layoffs on EVE Frontier team
By John Popko,6 days ago
Fenris Creations has confirmed layoffs on the team building EVE Frontier, about six months after the Icelandic studio left Pearl Abyss and rebranded from CCP Games. In a statement issued on November 5th, the studio said it is "making changes to the EVE Frontier development team as part of a review of the project's priorities, structure and development plans." It added: "Regrettably, these changes include a reduction in roles. We recognise the impact on our colleagues and are committed to supporting those affected with care and respect."