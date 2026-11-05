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Walla Walla City Council approves 2027 state and federal legislative priorities
By Dan Thesman,8 days ago
WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla City Council approved two resolutions Wednesday night adopting their 2027 state and federal legislative priorities for the city. The resolutions establish key municipal objectives to present to state lawmakers and congressional representatives as city officials seek funding and policy support in the coming year.