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HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr visits Bismarck to discuss healthcare and agriculture
By Ray Mosley, KVRR News,8 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) - Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr along with other officials, are making sure North Dakota tribes are having access to healthcare and stable agriculture. Secretary of the Interior and former governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum says a healthy nation requires healthy food.