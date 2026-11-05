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Carbondale man facing first-degree murder charge after his mother is killed with a hammer
By Elaina Seidelman,8 days ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (Heartland News) - A Carbondale, Illinois man was arrested and charged with murder after he turned himself in to police on Thursday afternoon, November 5. According to the Carbondale Police Department, 39-year-old James Harris told police he was responsible for killing a woman. According to court documents, Harris...
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