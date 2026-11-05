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Goodbye G2211, hello B1 and B2: what the 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule means for primary care
6 days ago
Will primary care actually get paid more under the 2027 MPFS? Here's how to get ready for it. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, Medicare will no longer pay. . Under the calendar year 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) final rule released Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will instead pay for visit complexity through two modifiers added to the evaluation and management (E/M) code itself. Modifier B1 raises the visit payment by 16%. Modifier B2 raises it by 32%, but only practices in Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) accountable care organizations (ACOs) or the new.