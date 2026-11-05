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Improved Red Blood Cell Production Through Advanced Bioreactor Technology
By BPI Contributor,5 days ago
The ability to produce red blood cells outside the human body represents an important area of research with potential implications for transfusion medicine, particularly for patients with rare blood types and the long-term goal of reducing dependence on blood donors. However, achieving the cell quantities required for practical applications presents significant challenges in cell culture expansion, process control, and scalability.