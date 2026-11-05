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Student Rec center to hold 51st annual ski swap Thursday
By Sam Walsh,7 days ago
The University of Idaho’s Annual Outdoor Equipment Sale & Swap will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, 6:00–8:00 p.m. at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center. The Ski Swap is a community event which is a long‑running tradition for buying and selling winter gear, hosted by the UI Outdoor Program. The event is open to students, families and local outdoor retailers.