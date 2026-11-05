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Cavaliers Make Roster Move Before Facing 76ers For NBA Cup Game
By Justin Grasso,7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty.