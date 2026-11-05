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Quick: ‘Nori wants Perfection’
By MaxContract,7 days ago
The Blazers’ head coach is setting a new standard for excellence. The Athletic’s Jason Quick came out with an interesting piece Thursday, on Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori. The article is built around an impactful short story told by Nori’s son, Dante. Dante Nori was a first round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies, and is currently playing on their Double A Reading farm team. He shares insight on what drives his dad as a coach.