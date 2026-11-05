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Democrats take control of NC House. What could it mean for your wallet, schools, and future bills?
7 days ago
North Carolina voters have reshaped the balance of power in Raleigh, giving Democrats control of the State House for the first time in more than 15 years. Democrats won 70 of the House's 120 seats, compared to 49 for Republicans, according to unofficial election results. Unaffiliated candidate April Montgomery won the remaining seat.