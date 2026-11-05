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Preview: Gamecock men’s soccer heads to postseason Sun Belt Conference Tournament
By Luke Gudger,7 days ago
After Tuesday night’s fixtures brought the regular season to a close, South Carolina men’s soccer heads to the Sun Belt Conference post season tournament in West Virginia seeded No. 6.With eight teams qualifying for tournament action out of 10, it is now confirmed the Gamecocks will face off against the No. 3 seed in UCF Sunday at 7 p.m.
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