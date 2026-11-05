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Lakers’ Walker Kessler Makes Blunt Admission After Win
By Sean Deveney,7 days ago
For Los Angeles Lakers big man Walker Kessler, it is better late than never. That was the case on Wednesday when the team's new center got off to a bafflingly poor start to the game, a 116-103 win over the Kings in Sacramento. Kessler missed a layup in the opening minutes of the game, and did not seem to be engaged in the game from there, scoring just five points in the first three quarters, going 2-for-4 from the field with three rebounds and no blocked shots. He was outplayed by Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who finished the game with 16 points and 17 rebounds and helped undermanned Sacramento make the game competitive throughout.