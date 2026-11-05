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Kevin Durant feels attacked by internet ‘minions’
By Brandon Contes,7 days ago
Kevin Durant has no problem calling out a reporter, but he doesn't like seeing anyone call him out on social media. Earlier this week, Durant got testy with a reporter for asking about his offensive impact this season with the Houston Rockets. After attempting just six shots in their win over the Boston Celtics Monday night, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle tried to ask about balancing Durant's ability to open the offense for his teammates with being aggressive. But Durant kept interrupting Shankar, accusing him of being critical.