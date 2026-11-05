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North Central Michigan College brings America’s Cutting Edge boot camps to Emmet County
By Maryjane Glynn,8 days ago
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Central Michigan College is partnering with America’s Cutting Edge program to increase interest in manufacturing and machining careers. The college's workforce development specialist said that a large number of baby boomers are leaving the industry and there is a void to fill. The...