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TFMR Podcast - Thursday, November 5
By Turd Ferguson,,6 days ago
It was one of the rarest of days where stonks got absolutely smashed yet gold and the mining shares were pleasantly green and higher. We have no way of knowing how things might change tomorrow but, at least for today, it was kind of fun to watch the stonkroaches run around in panic as they experience the sort of hammering to which precious metal enthusiasts have unfortunately become accustomed.