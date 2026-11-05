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Doublewide Kings and Santa Barbara Symphony Reunite For A Musical Trip
By Madeline Slogoff,8 days ago
Some collaborations are worth repeating. For the Doublewide Kings and the Santa Barbara Symphony, that means another trip through the music of the 1960s and ’70s. The Santa Barbara rock band reunites with the orchestra, led by Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, for Psychedelic Symphony 2: Take Another Trip at the Granada Theatre on Saturday, November 7. This year marks their fourth appearance together at the venue, following last year’s sold-out show.