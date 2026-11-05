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Eagles shut out Connally 32-0
By Tim Fleischer,6 days ago
Salado Eagles routed the Waco Connally Cadets 32-0 Oct. 16 to improve to 3-4 on the year and 1-1 in District 24-4A. After swapping possessions twice with Connally, Salado scored on its third possession and a 6-yard run by Austin Ferrin with 19 seconds left in the first. Max Gist made it 7-0. Gist then recovered his own pooch kick to give the Eagles the ball at the Connally 37-yard line. Six plays later Gist kicked a 37-yard field goal to give Salado a 10-0 lead with 10:48 left in the first half. The drive was marked by a 20-yard pas from Landon Owens to Gist and 13 yard pass from Owens to Tyson Campbell.
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