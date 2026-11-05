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Kilauea’s 56th eruption ends after nearly 6 hours of lava fountaining
By Island News Web Staff,8 days ago
KILAUEA, Hawaii (Island News) – The 56th episode of the ongoing Halema’uma’u eruption ended on Thursday evening after nearly six hours of volcanic activity. The episode started at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, with lava fountain heights initially reaching 100 ft., with the high chance of increasing in size. The latest eruption ended at 6:01 p.m, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
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