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Casa Grande's PhoenixMart Ruins Seek New Life as Tech Center
By David Martinez,7 days ago
510 E Florence Blvd. — Reported Site of PhoenixMart Amendment Consideration. More than 14 years after it was first announced as an international trade hub, the unfinished PhoenixMart site in rural Pinal County now stands as what ABC15 Arizona describes as a skeleton of concrete and metal bones. Its developer, AZ Sourcing LLC, wants to give part of that stalled land a new identity: the Casa Grande Tech Center.
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