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‘We don’t even have shoes on our feet’: Copperhill family rescued by boat in flood
By Alexa Durben,8 days ago
A Copperhill family was rescued by boat as the Ocoee River crested at a record 18.05 feet in Polk County. Areas of southeast Tennessee saw flash flood states of emergency Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The state has since activated its Emergency Operations Center. The state said crews made 68 rescues.