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SLB OneSubsea to Deliver Subsea Tieback Systems for Aker BP’s Lyra Field
By Edited By:,6 days ago
SLB OneSubsea has secured a contract from Aker BP to supply subsea production systems, umbilicals, and services for the Lyra field. (Image credit: SLB) Building on nearly a decade of collaboration through Aker BP’s alliance model, Aker BP and SLB OneSubsea worked together from the early stages of the project to shape the development strategy for Lyra. The field will be developed as a subsea tieback to existing infrastructure using proven, standardized subsea technology to reduce development complexity, improve execution efficiency, and accelerate the path to first production.