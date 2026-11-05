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That’s A Wrap – Inaugural Flag Football Season
4 days ago
Last night marked the conclusion of our inaugural flag football season! What a great experience for our Student-Athletes. We are incredibly proud of our team that help establish this program and demonstrated growth throughout the season. A special thank you to the Carolina Panthers for their contributions, and everyone in the Irmo Community that made this possible. You helped lay the foundation for something special.