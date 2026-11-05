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Three vehicle wreck ties up I-35; No deaths, three injuries
By Dianna F. Dandridge-Rystrom, Staff Writer,7 days ago
A three vehicle accident, including one commercial vehicle, resulted in three injuries, but no deaths Thursday morning on I-35, tying up traffic for more than five hours. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report indicates the semi-tractor, driven by Roy L. Cunningham, 83 of Paris Texas, was southbound and crossed the median into the northbound traffic striking two other vehicles.