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Jaron Myers Unpacks Marriage, Small Town Life and ’90s Childhood in Newest Comedy Special with 800 Pound Gorilla, “Happier”
By Craig Varian,7 days ago
NASHVILLE, TN: As reported by Deadline, popular clean comedian Jaron Myers has just announced release dates for his latest comedy project. Happier will be available on 800 Pound Gorilla’s new stand-up comedy streaming service, Gorilla Comedy+, starting on November 16 with a YouTube premiere to follow on December 15 at 7 PM CT.