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Cle Elum Ridge Becomes New 2,600-Acre Community Forest After 40-Year Push
By Nicole Black,7 days ago
A stretch of forested ridgeline that has loomed over Cle Elum, Roslyn and Ronald for generations now has permanent protection. The Nature Conservancy has established the Cle Elum Ridge Community Forest, roughly 2,600 acres of Kittitas County woodland that will stay open to hikers, mountain bikers, horseback riders and hunters rather than face development.
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