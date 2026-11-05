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Charles Dickens Returns to New Haven Museum for Holiday Programs
2 days ago
Actor Michael Rose will return to the New Haven Museum on Saturday, Dec. 5, for a one-man performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The 90-minute presentation begins at 2 p.m., following a reception at 1:30 p.m. The New Haven Museum will welcome the Christmas season with two programs exploring Charles Dickens, including the story of the author's tumultuous 1868 visit to New Haven and a one-man performance ofA Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 5. Both programs are included with regular museum admission.