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Can't Take Your Eyes Off 'Jersey Boys'? This Guy Is Partly to Thank
By Brian Kendall,7 days ago
A brief admission that might compromise the rest of this article: The first CD I ever owned was a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Greatest Hits album gifted to me by my parents. I was, maybe, 8 years old. And while one might presume 8-year-old me was an unwilling recipient of this gift from a pair of boomers, this couldn’t be further from the truth. My favorite band was — and perhaps even remains in a nostalgic sense — Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. For whatever reason, Bob Gaudio's infectious tunes featuring Valli’s seamless shifts between falsetto and a crystal-clear rasp (something that’s simultaneously gritty and pristine) made me routinely borrow my brother’s Discman to put “Sherry” on repeat. Then, as I got older and started liking girls, I realized the songs are just really damn good — an ideal combo of catchy hooks and emotionally charged lyrics wrapped in deceptively sophisticated arrangements.