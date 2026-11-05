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With stubbornly high interest rates, some are reconsidering adjustable-rate mortgages
By NPR,7 days ago
For any American who lived through the housing crash, there's a certain type of mortgage that will send a shiver down the spine. It's called an adjustable-rate mortgage. But with interest rates as stubbornly high as they are right now, some people are reconsidering them. Our colleagues at The Indicator from Planet Money, Wailin Wong and Adrian Ma, tell us why.