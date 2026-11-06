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Talking Volumes: Emily St. John Mandel on what the multiverse offers in 'Exit Party'
By Kerri MillerKelly Gordon,8 days ago
ListenTalking Volumes: Emily St. John Mandel on what the multiverse offers in 'Exit Party'. Emily St. John Mandel is a master at speculative fiction — and at times oddly prescient. Her novel “Station Eleven,” follows a nomadic troupe of actors and musicians two decades after a pandemic wipes out the bulk of humanity. It was released in 2014 — six years before COVID-19 ravaged the globe.