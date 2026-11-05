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Mesa sex assault case ends in prison. How long is the sentence?
8 days ago
A man will spend 30 years in prison for a Mesa sexual assault and extortion case and a previous probation violation. Raymond Paul Rukonwitz was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and threatening her afterward. The woman told investigators she knew Rukonwitz from college and that he forced her into his car near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway. She said he later threatened to hurt her and her family and to post a nude photo of her if she refused to have sex with him. A jury convicted him of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, four counts of sexual extortion and misdemeanor harassment. A judge added five consecutive years for a probation violation in a previous case, bringing his total prison time to 30 years.