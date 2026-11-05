undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DECEASED PERSON FOUND IN CROSSVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT TODAY
7 days ago
A Cumberland County Deputy was on routine patrol earlier today and cruising through Crossville Walmart parking lot around noon. The deputy noticed a man slumped over in his car, checked on the person and determined he was unresponsive. Medical personnel were called in and determined the man was deceased. During the investigation authorities determined the man had died from natural causes. No other details have become available other than it was discovered the man was from Alabama.