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The Collectibles VIII: Jaeger-LeCoultre Brings Its American Chapter Back to New York
7 days ago
For decades, a watch made by Jaeger-LeCoultre could carry a different name in America. On its dial was a single word: LeCoultre. Behind that distinction lay a story of Swiss craftsmanship, American import duties and an unexpected chapter in watch design. Now nine restored timepieces bring that history back to New York in “The Collectibles VIII,” presented at the Maison’s flagship at 701 Madison Avenue from November 6–20 and offered for acquisition to collectors worldwide.