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The Manner Makes Its Hospitality Mark with A Warm Approachability to Luxury in SoHo
6 days ago
In the heart of SoHo, where cast-iron buildings, independent fashion boutiques, and contemporary art galleries typically define the neighborhood, The Manner offers new-age New York hospitality. Tucked along a quiet, tree-lined street, the 12-story hotel feels less like a traditional hotel and more like a well-designed home of a friend with exceptional taste. Its philosophy is quite simple—to create a place where guests feel welcome, with the privacy of a residence, the intimacy of a members’ club, and the ease of a hotel.