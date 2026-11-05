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Downtown Tulsa promotes free safety escorts as earlier nightfall raises concerns
By Lucy Baptiste,7 days ago
If you’re walking around downtown and want a safety escort — especially with sunsets getting closer to 5 p.m. — Downtown Tulsa Partnership is offering a free service. As part of its Safety Ambassador program, anyone can request a safety escort to walk them to their car or destination. The service operates from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
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