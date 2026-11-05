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Jordan Casteel on Light, Loss, and the Tenderness of Looking
6 days ago
When Jordan Casteel speaks about painting, she speaks about attention: the patient, devoted kind that turns a stranger on a subway car, a hand resting on a knee, or a late bloom in a garden into something worth honoring. That generosity of gaze has made her one of the most acclaimed painters working today, and it animates “Winter Sun,” her debut exhibition in France, on view at Thaddaeus Ropac Paris Marais through December 23.