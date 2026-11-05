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Drop-in room slated to help with student disciplinary problems
By Susan Gonsalves,4 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... SPENCER/EAST BROOKFIELD – Interim Superintendent/School Business Administrator Gary Suter expressed concerns about student behavior and the budget during the recent School Committee meeting. The district will be starting a program next week, Suter said, whereby about a half dozen students will be taken...