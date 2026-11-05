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Safety Leaders Build A.I. Programs Slowly as Ethics and Data Gaps Persist
By R&I Editorial Team,4 days ago
Most safety organizations remain in early exploration of A.I., though more than half expect to reach advanced adoption within two years, according to the American Society of Safety Professionals. Only 5% of organizations consider their environmental health and safety programs fully integrated with artificial intelligence, while 58% remain in discovery...