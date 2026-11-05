undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Roane State receives $1.3M in grants from Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Initiative
By Ronni Chase,6 days ago
Roane State receives $1.3M in grants from Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Initiative. Roane State was recently awarded $1,366,546 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for its “Driving the Nuclear Technology Industry with a High-Quality Workforce” project. The ARC grant is funded by $956,546 of federal funds, totaling...