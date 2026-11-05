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MATCHDAY PREVIEW presented by Kiesland | FC Cincinnati host Nashville SC on Decision Day with playoff seeding, MLS history on the line
By Staff Writer,7 days ago
FC Cincinnati have clinched their spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs, but that doesn’t mean Decision Day has nothing to decide! Far from it. The Orange and Blue take on the Supporters’ Shield Champions, Nashville SC, on Saturday afternoon, looking to affirm their seeding and potentially climb the standings! Meanwhile, the visiting Tennessee side will be looking to set the MLS points record with a result of their own.