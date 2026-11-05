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Commercial Property Softening Levels Off While Casualty Lines Diverge, Baldwin Group Finds
By R&I Editorial Team,3 days ago
Property pricing held near a six-quarter low in Q3 2026 while casualty lines split sharply, with umbrella rates climbing even as auto and general liability eased, according to The Baldwin Group. Commercial property pricing fell 8.0% in the third quarter of 2026, essentially flat against Q2’s 8.1% decline, The Baldwin...