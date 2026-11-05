undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MATCHDAY GUIDE pres. by altafiber | FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC – Fan Appreciation
6 days ago
FC Cincinnati host Nashville SC on Saturday, November 7 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET for Fan Appreciation Night presented by the University of Cincinnati. Tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at the Matchday Guide presented by altafiber for what to know ahead of Saturday night’s match at TQL Stadium.