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FC Cincinnati spend final week of regular season training with more time than they’ve had of late, affording them a much needed build into an influential Decision Day clash
By Staff Writer,4 days ago
FC Cincinnati have played for the last month with nary a breath between games, let alone a full week to really recover from or review the matches they’ve played. Since the start of October, FCC have played every Wednesday and Saturday (or Sunday) and traveled over 4000 miles round trip. It was always going to be a furious stretch run to the finish of the 2026 regular season, but the added rescheduled home match against D.C. United on October 21 took away the lone respite from the already busy end of the year.