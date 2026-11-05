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12th Annual Christkindl Market
6 days ago
You are invited November 14th from 9am-4pm for the annual Christkindl Market! This is the 12th year of bringing you an artisan show on two levels at St. Paul’s. This market will include handmade gifts, refinished antique boxes, hand-poured candles, quilted fabric purses, jewelry, crocheted items, afghans, wall hangings, country primitives, wood carvings, handsewn items, felted wool creations, and more! They will also have our famous basket raffles!!! So – – are you looking to get your Christmas shopping done early? This is absolutely the place to be!