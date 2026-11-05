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Nine seconds, two shots: Inside a deadly Anchorage confrontation
8 days ago
Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case is providing new details about the deadly October 29 confrontation involving 33-year-old Rodrigo Gonzalez. What began as a burglary investigation led officers to track Gonzalez across Anchorage before a struggle broke out. Police say Gonzalez fired one round during the confrontation, and about nine seconds later, an officer fired the fatal shot. The shooting will undergo separate reviews by state prosecutors and APD Internal Affairs.
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