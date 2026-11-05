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AROUND ALASKA: Sanctuary Demolished, Caps for Cops, and Little Piggies!
By Emily Gerchman, Coastal TV News,8 days ago
Glacier Valley Baptist Church's original sanctuary in Juneau has been demolished. The building dated back to the 60s. Church leaders tell us it held a lot of memories for the congregation, as it was the site of weddings and other special events. They hadn't worshiped in that space for a few years, though, due to its condition.
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