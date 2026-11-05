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California’s 1st Latino Gov Welcomes Endless Migration in Address After Election Day
By Warner Todd Huston,8 days ago
In his first speech as California’s governor-elect, Democrat Xavier Becerra attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by name and hinted that he is prepared to reimplement Joe Biden’s open borders policies. Migrants from everywhere deserve the American dream and should not be deported, the new California Governor insisted.
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