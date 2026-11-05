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The real economic impact of data centers
By Kathryn Dyson,6 days ago
If you’ve checked an app on your phone, looked at a website or run an AI prompt today, you relied on a data center for that action — whether you realized it or not. The Center for Regional Economic Research at the Gary W. Rollins College of Business recently partnered with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce to host a panel with local experts about the economic impact of data centers. The conversation focused on policies, lived experiences and opportunities. Moderated by Dr. Howard Wall, director and chief economist of the CRER, the panel included:
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