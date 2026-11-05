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AP Computer Science: New Challenges, New Opportunities, and New Faces
By Arden Brown,7 days ago
AP Computer Science A has quickly become one of Latin’s fastest-growing classes, enrolling 82 students over just two years and filling three sections this year. Despite Latin offering few AP classes, AP Computer Science A was added to the Upper School curriculum at the beginning of the 2025-26 school year. Along with the course, Latin brought in computer science teacher Seth Zebrack as an instructor after his time in the Middle School. This move expanded opportunities for students to study computer science in more depth while also adding an academically rigorous course offering to all students, regardless of interest. The class’s rising popularity leaves the Upper School community curious about why students are choosing to take it.